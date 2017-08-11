Aaron Carter has publicly asked Chloe Grace Moretz on a date.

The 29-year-old singer may have only just split from ex-girlfriend Madison Parker after coming out as bisexual earlier this month, but the star is already making a move on the blonde beauty, as she admitted in a recently published article that she'd had a crush on him as a child.

In the interview, 20-year-old Chloe said: ''When I was 4 years old, I thought Aaron Carter was so cool. My friend -- when we were both little babies back in Georgia --she liked Aaron Carter, too, and we used to fight over who would get Aaron Carter one day. Who knows? Maybe we'll meet.''

The 'I Want Candy' hitmaker then took to Twitter to claim the feelings are ''mutual'', and he would love to take the 'Kick-Ass' actress out on a date.

He wrote: ''Hey @ChloeGMoretz - let's set up a date. The crush is mutual.

''Mmmm may I take you to dinner @ChloeGMoretz? (sic)''

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Aaron feels ''relieved'' after splitting from his former girlfriend Madison.

A source said: ''Madison was not a good influence on Aaron, and Aaron is better off without her.

''He's able to live an authentic life for the first time. He's finally free and doesn't have the anxiety he was having.''

The duo began dating at the end of 2016 and were living together before their split.

But their separation was not amicable, with Madison reported to have verbally abused Aaron as she left their shared home.

The source added: ''Madison moved out a week ago.

''Aaron asked her to leave and helped her pack her things, but she was angry and calling him names when she was leaving.''

News of their split came just days after Aaron took to Twitter to share a note with his fans in which he came out as bisexual.

The lengthy note read: ''To start off, I would like to say that I love each and EVERY ONE of my fans. There's something I'd like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life.

''This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off of me. I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive. There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn't until I was 17-years old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.

''To me music has always been my temple. Music will ALWAYS be what transcends all of us and myself. The studio has always been my safe haven. But the ultimate goal for me is to be satisfied. I never want to be a figure of disappointment. (sic)''

Aaron ended his post with a quote from Boy George, which read: ''I've never felt as though I didn't belong, I just acted as though I did.''