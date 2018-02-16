Aaron Carter wants to create a new law to help protect child stars.

The 30-year-old singer shot to fame when he was just 10 years old, and has had his fair share of troubles over the past two decades, including being arrested for a DUI and entering rehab for substance abuse.

And now, Aaron has admitted he wants to make sure other young stars don't succumb to the same mistakes he did, by changing the laws surrounding their income and how they are able to access their fortune.

He said: ''One of my things that I wanted to do and one of the things I'm still striving to do is to create a new law. Paul Petersen created the 'Coogan Law' that puts 15 percent of kid's money into a block trust fund account before they turn 18, but there are some faults in that.

''You just turn 18 and you've got all of this money, like, what are you going to do? So, I really want to try to recreate a new law called the 'Carter Law' that makes kids have to go through business schoolings and they get their money through increments throughout a 10-year period after they turn 18, so that they actually learn to manage their own finances and they don't blow through it and they're like, 'Oh, I'm so grateful that 10 years later I had a third of my trust account still waiting for me after I learn more about life and experiences.'''

The 'I Want Candy' hitmaker has already started taking the first steps toward making his new law a reality.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I actually met with Paul Petersen, um, it was a while ago, but ... it's going to be tough to do, but that's one of my goals and one of the things I want to leave as my legacy is that I went through certain experiences and then I created this law protecting kids from themselves essentially and from their lack of experience.''