Aaron Carter wants to be ''left alone'' after allegations he threatened to kill his brother Nick's pregnant wife.

The 31-year-old singer has responded on social media after his brother and Backstreet Boys star Nick - and their sister Angel Conrad - both filed restraining orders against him.

Taking to Twitter with a lengthy statement, Aaron said: ''I have never had thoughts of causing anyone pain, let alone taking anyone's life.

''It was hurtful for me to read those things because if these people really knew me, they would have never used that as a tactic to control me.

''What's actually more hurtful though, is knowing how effected my innocent nieces and nephews will be by choices the adults around them have made.

''With that in mind, I ask everyone to please leave me alone and let the legal system do their thing.''

Nick claimed he was forced to take out a restraining order when Aaron allegedly threatened to kill his pregnant wife Lauren Kitt and unborn child.

Nick - who already has son Odin with Lauren - also said at the time that Aaron's twin sister Angel was planning to follow suit, and it seems she has now followed through as she filed documents for a domestic violence restraining order.

Giving his own take on the situation - after previously denying the claims - the 'I Want Candy' singer said he wouldn't take his fans' support ''for granted''.

He wrote: ''I'm well aware many of you have shown concern for me over the past few weeks. Having people who genuinely care for you is something that should never be taken for granted.

''For as long as I can remember, I've chased unconditional love and hoped for true stability in my family. I've spent most of my adult life seeking validation from these same people.

''I started to get a chip on my shoulder when I kept coming up short on something that doesn't cost a thing. LOVE. All I want is Love. What has transpired recently does not represent my true wants or needs.

''I've been fighting fire with fire, something I still need to work on. Some have pointed and laughed, but many many more have shown genuine support for what I've been vulnerable enough to share.

''For the record: I'm okay. I'm simply choosing to no longer be controlled by fear. I don't fear my past. I do not fear the truth. I don't fear anyone but God.''