Aaron Carter is planning to share details of his battle with drug addiction through his music.

The 30-year-old singer - who checked himself into rehab last year after drug abuse and eating disorder issues left him emaciated - is looking on the positive side of the experience and is already back in the recording studio.

Aaron told Page Six in a statement: ''I'm feeling very healthy and am so passionate about my music right now and continue to write new songs drawn from these life experiences.''

His rep added: ''Aaron is doing great and is so appreciative of the support of all his fans. His new single 'Don't Say Goodbye' has received critical acclaim and his first new album in 15 years will be released on Sony/Red next month.''

Aaron also revealed on Twitter recently that he was planning a tour to celebrate getting back on his feet.

He wrote: ''Putting together a tour for the U.S now where do you want me to go? Don't worry overseas I'm coming for you too [sic]''

Meanwhile, the 'I Want Candy' singer previously admitted he still smokes marijuana, despite completing his stint in rehab.

Aaron said: ''I mean, even after the treatment centre I smoke weed. I smoke weed, I'll tell you right now, doesn't matter to me. I told the people there, but beside that, there's other things that I have to do. I have to stay in a regimen of certain medications to keep me chill, because I'm a hyperactive guy.''

The former child star - who was just nine-years-old when he released his debut single 'Crush On You' - was arrested for DUI last summer and went on to spend two months at Alo House in Malibu, California, where he gained 45 pounds on a strict detox regime.

Aaron - who sought treatment after he tested positive for benzodiazepines and opiates on an episode of 'The Doctors' - said last month, ahead of his birthday: ''I thought I would die by 30. Even when I was 13, 14, I thought, 'Oh my God. I'm going to die.'''