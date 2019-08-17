Aaron Carter is going to use his abusive relationship as a lesson.

The 31-year-old singer was recently granted a restraining order against his ex-partner Lina Valentina after she allegedly threatened to stab him with a knife and, although it was a terrifying and testing year-long relationship, he's in a ''good place'' now.

Speaking to TMZ.com, he said: ''I'm doing great. I'm doing really good. I'm in a really good place, I'm focused on my music. I'm focused on living a good, happy, life. I'm enjoying myself. I live out in Quartz Hill - an hour outside of LA - because I don't like the congestion and the Hollywood scene so I like to ride my dirt bikes.

''I'm going to use this as something to just stay positive and learn. Just live and learn because I'm growing. At this point in my life, most people are 31. During your 20s through to your 30s you have the decision to make the right decisions and grow up or stay where you are. And then you'll never grow up.''

The 'I Want Candy' hitmaker filed for and obtained a restraining order against Lina earlier this week after he claimed in the court documents that she physically abused him during their relationship by shoving him and hitting him in the face.

The restraining order came just days after Los Angeles police named Lina as a suspect in a domestic violence report, when Aaron reported her for allegedly slapping him on the face and leaving a bruise during a confrontation on July 31.

Sources said that when police called to Aaron's home last week after members of his family asked for them to complete a wellness check, he told police about the incident.

Aaron alleged that the pair had fought after she ''wouldn't stop accusing him of being in love with another girl''.

He then showed police a picture of the bruise and they filed a report.

Speaking previously about his split from Lina, Aaron said they ended their romance last month after it ''eventually turned unhealthy''.

He said: ''Lina and I have decided to go our separate ways. I was really hoping this would be the one that lasted forever. We had even talked about having kids, but we couldn't seem to get past our differences and the relationship eventually turned unhealthy. I've been through so much the past few years and am trying to learn from my mistakes. I don't have any regrets being with Lina, and I definitely learned a lot about myself. I think this decision was the mature thing to do.''