Aaron Carter is taking a break from social media.

The 'I Want Candy' hitmaker has announced he is stepping away from Twitter and Instagram for the time being in order to focus on his career and his wellbeing, after having previously used the platforms to vent his frustration following his feud with his brother Nick, and sister Angel.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Taking a break from all social media and some time for myself. There's been a lot of stressors building up and I'm going to be 32 soon. I have shows coming up. Never miss them. And bills to pay. Lol LOVE YOU ALL!! See you on the road. No more social media nonsense for me. #LMG (sic)''

The break comes just days after Aaron, 31, revealed he has taken a vacation by himself to go skiing, as he wants to ''stay away'' from his family after Nick Carter was granted a one-year restraining order against him.

He said in an Instagram video last week: ''I just got to my location. Super tired, long drive. It's vacation time, I'm gonna go skiing by myself. Basically, after everything that's happened with the court stuff and everything, you know, I just want to stay away from my family for a while.''

Nick was granted a restraining order against Aaron after he allegedly threatened to kill his wife, Lauren Kitt.

The Backstreet Boys star wrote on social media in September: ''In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behaviour and his recent confession that he harbours thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family. We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else (sic).''

Aaron had previously responded to deny his brother's claims he threatened his family.

In a statement, he wrote: ''I have never had thoughts of causing anyone pain, let alone taking anyone's life. It was hurtful for me to read those things because if these people really knew me, they would have never used that as a tactic to control me.

''What's actually more hurtful though, is knowing how effected my innocent nieces and nephews will be by choices the adults around them have made. With that in mind, I ask everyone to please leave me alone and let the legal system do their thing. (sic)''