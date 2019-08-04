Aaron Carter has split from Lina Valentina.

The 'I Want Candy' hitmaker had been dating Lina for a year, but on Saturday (03.08.19) the star confirmed the pair have ended their romance, after it ''eventually turned unhealthy''.

In a statement to Page Six, Aaron said: ''Lina and I have decided to go our separate ways. I was really hoping this would be the one that lasted forever. We had even talked about having kids, but we couldn't seem to get past our differences and the relationship eventually turned unhealthy. I've been through so much the past few years and am trying to learn from my mistakes. I don't have any regrets being with Lina, and I definitely learned a lot about myself. I think this decision was the mature thing to do. I'm going to keep focusing on my music, my tour and my fans. Hopefully my soulmate is out there somewhere and I'll meet her soon.''

The split comes after he previously said he was looking forward to becoming a father with Lina, causing rumours the beauty was already pregnant.

He wrote on Twitter: ''I'm in such an amazing place mentally, physically & emotionally. I finally bought my first home and I'm going to be proposing soon to my gf and we might just be expecting... (sic)''

But a few weeks later, the 31-year-old singer publicly spoke out to insist Lina wasn't expecting.

He said: ''A few weeks ago, I posted something on social media about hoping to have a child soon and it seems that started some rumours. I am looking forward to becoming a dad, but am not expecting a child right now.''

Aaron has previously spoken about his desire to settle down, as he admitted his ''goal'' was to become a father, and said he had been thinking about adopting.

He said: ''I was thinking about adopting. I want kids so bad. My goal is to be a father. I turned 30 and I'm like, 'Alright, my resolution is to have a kid.' But not just a kid. A beautiful woman or man, because we can have kids too. But it has to be [with] the right person. So I'm 30 and my dad was popping out kids by the time he was 30 so I better hurry up! But I do really want to have kids.''