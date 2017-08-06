Aaron Carter has split from his girlfriend.

The 29-year-old singer - who revealed he is bisexual in an emotional Twitter post on Saturday (05.08.17) - reportedly ended his relationship with Madison Parker last week in order to focus on himself, but things are ''amicable'' between them.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''The split was very amicable.

''Aaron is continuing to focus on his personal self with regards to his truth, health and music.''

And his representative told TMZ the decision was mutual and the pair still ''love each other and respect one another dearly.''

The news came just a month after the former couple spoke of how they were keen to get married and have children.

Aaron said: ''I wanna be married. I wanna be engaged to my beautiful girlfriend, Madison. I wanna be a good father, a good role model, a strong role model...

''We're going to have lots of babies. I want daughters.''

Madison replied: ''And I want boys.''

On Saturday, the 'I Want Candy' singer told his fans he had been attracted to both men and women since he was a teenager.

He wrote: ''To start off, I would like to say that I love each and EVERY ONE of my fans. There's something I'd like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life. This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me.

''I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive. There were years that went by that I thought about, but it wasn't until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.(sic)''