Aaron Carter has slammed his brother Nick for ''kicking [him] while [he's] down''.

The 'I Want Candy' singer was arrested on driving under the influence (DUI) and drug possession charges on Saturday (15.07.17) and after the news broke, his older sibling sent a message of support via Twitter.

However, Aaron, 29, is unimpressed by the Backstreet Boys singer's chosen means of communication and insisted that if the words were genuine, he should have just picked up the phone and called him privately.

He said in a statement through his representative: ''If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn't he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?

''That's not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down.''

While Nick hasn't directly responded to Aaron's remarks, he did retweet a telling post from his wife Lauren Kitt Carter.

It read: ''Hey @aaroncarter have @itsmadisonp text me your new number since you changed it again!''

Aaron claims he was unfairly arrested by ''several police officers with aggression'' who only targeted him because he is famous.

His statement read: ''Aaron's been traveling non-stop doing promotions on his latest hit single 'Sooner or Later' across the southeast when his automobile had a new tire put on it and it went out of alignment.''

''Aaron drove the vehicle to the nearest Auto Zone in Cornelia, Georgia. After being at the store and requesting help to get his alignment fixed, he was arrested inside by several police officers with aggression. The police also revoked his rights to have an attorney.

''Aaron holds a medical license for medical marijuana for his long standing anxiety.

''The video from Auto Zone will prove that Aaron was not in a moving vehicle while arrested and charged with a DUI. He feels his 'celebrity' was targeted and an attorney will be retained in this matter.''

Aaron - whose girlfriend Madison Parker, a passenger in his car, was also arrested - was released on bail at around 2.30pm on Sunday (16.07.17), having had a concert scheduled at Kansas City Live! in Missouri on Saturday, and another appearance planned for Sunday, and has apologised to fans for missing the dates.

The statement continued: ''Aaron and girlfriend Madison are continuing their travels and deeply apologise for any inconvenience this legal matter may have caused his fans along the tour dates he has not been able to make.

''Lost dates will be made up. His next stop will be in Alabama as scheduled Tuesday, July 18, 2017.''

Aaron lashed out at Nick after the 37-year-old singer reached out to him on Twitter.

Nick wrote: ''To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. Family isn't always easy, be we're all here for you. (sic)''