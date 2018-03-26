American singer Aaron Carter has insisted he was ''misconstrued'' when he came out as bisexual last year.
The 30-year-old musician revealed in August that he's attracted to both men and women, but Aaron has now tried to clarify his remarks, revealing he ultimately sees himself ''being with a woman and having kids''.
Asked whether he'd be open to having a relationship with a man, he explained to HollywoodLife: ''Yeah, no. It was more so just a story that happened when I was like 17 with somebody, and I can find men and women attractive, but when it comes down to it, I think it was a little misconstrued.
''I see myself being with a woman and having kids. I want to have a family.''
Despite this, Aaron previously revealed that when he was 17, he had an ''experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with''.
But Aaron has now claimed he's always aspired to find love with a woman.
He said: ''I keep telling people that. I don't want it to be misconstrued too much just because I was open about a story.''
Aaron's life spiralled out of control on 2017 following the death of his father.
The American star - who was arrested for DUI and marijuana possession in July - checked into rehab in a bid to tackle his demons, and Aaron recently admitted he needed to remove himself from the spotlight.
The 'Crazy Little Party Girl' hitmaker - whose brother is Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter - reflected: ''Life, it was pretty tough. I dealt with a lot of trauma, a lot of loss, a lot of loneliness. I just felt like I needed to get away.''
