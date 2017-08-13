Aaron Carter has a crush on Tom Hardy and would love to ask him out.
Aaron Carter would love to ask Tom Hardy out on a date.
The 29-year-old singer recently came out as bisexual and admitted he has a crush on the hunky 'Dunkirk' actor, who is happily married to Charlotte Riley.
Speaking to TMZ, Aaron said: ''If I could ask one male celebrity out on a date it would be Tom Hardy. But he's not available, right?''
However, since Tom, 39, is already taken, Aaron revealed he would happily ask Adam Lambert out instead.
He said: ''I guess I would have to say, is Adam Lambert taken? Well he's beautiful and he had something really nice to say about me and I've always loved his music.''
Following Aaron's decision to come out as bisexual in an emotional Twitter post, Adam reached out in support.
He said: ''Surprise, surprise. I mean, I think it's exciting that we're living in a time where people are feeling more open and honest about publicly declaring who and what they are. You know, for a long time in the show business industry it was sort of taboo and I think a lot of people felt for a long time the minute you say that then it steers your career one way or another and I think that what is so exciting is there's so many young people right now that are choosing to either declare or not declare at all. It's an exciting time for freedom.''
Meanwhile, Aaron revealed his brother Nick Carter has not contacted him since he came out but he insists their previously troubled relationship is ''wonderful''.
He said: ''Has my brother reached out? No, he hasn't. My brother and I are good, we're wonderful.''
