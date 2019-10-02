Aaron Carter's tattoo artist refused to put Rihanna on the middle of his face.

The 'I Want Candy' hitmaker initially wanted the 31-year-old pop star dressed as Medusa - the mythological figure who had snakes in place of hair - carved in the centre of his mug but Herchell Carrasco, known as RockRollG, managed to talk him out of it and, instead, agreed to put the ink on the side of his cheek.

Speaking to TMZ.com, RockRollG said: ''He wanted to keep going and I had to stop him. I couldn't cover his whole face in a tattoo. I just couldn't.''

However, RockRollG - who previously tattooed Tekashi69 - also allowed him to have the word ''love'' etched under his right eye and a crescent moon on his face.

Although his art work idea seemed somewhat unusual and elaborate, RockRollG ''assessed'' Aaron's mental state before he agreed to start inking his chops.

He added: ''Before I tattoo anyone, I take into consideration their mental state.

''In Aaron's case, I assessed the situation and I genuinely felt he was in a good place mentally to get tattooed.''

Aaron - who paid $5,000 for the art - reportedly invited the tattoo artist round for the evening so that he could get inked in the privacy and comfort his own home.

Aaron's new look comes just weeks after his brother Nick Carter took out a restraining order against him after he allegedly threatened to kill his pregnant wife.

Their sister Angel Conrad also filed a restraining order against him.

Taking to Twitter with a lengthy statement, Aaron, 31, responded said: ''I have never had thoughts of causing anyone pain, let alone taking anyone's life.

''It was hurtful for me to read those things because if these people really knew me, they would have never used that as a tactic to control me.

''What's actually more hurtful though, is knowing how effected my innocent nieces and nephews will be by choices the adults around them have made.

''With that in mind, I ask everyone to please leave me alone and let the legal system do their thing. (sic)''