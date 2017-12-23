Aaron Carter has revealed that he secretly dated his male backing dancer when he was 17.
The 30-year-old singer recently came out as bisexual and admitted that he had to keep previous same-sex flings secret because he was afraid to be honest about his sexuality.
Speaking to Us Weekly, he said: ''It's an equal attraction. I can find a man very attractive. I can have attraction to them, like sexual attraction, and then, I can have the same thing for a woman. But I've never been in a relationship, full on with a male. When I was 17, I dated somebody. I'm not going to mention his name because I haven't gotten permission.
''But it was one of my dancers and I really liked him. I thought he was good looking. He could tumble. He was just attractive to me. Even when I was younger, I had that attraction.
''Well, actually, there was a time when I was like, 12 or 13, where me and my friend experimented with each other.''
Aaron admitted there were a number of factors which prevented him from revealing his sexuality before now.
He said: ''There were many years where I was like, 'Aww man, I'm afraid to talk about this.' Then two, people just come out by saying this just so they can gain LGBTQ community; three, there as all these concerns in my head. I was like, 'Man, how do I avoid that?' So I just wrote a very heartfelt letter, and talked about my experiences. That's what I like to talk about, my experiences, but it really all goes back to the music.''
Although Aaron is now open to dating men, he admitted that having a relationship with anyone is tough right now because of his busy career.
He explained: ''I would say one, because of what I do. It's like I'm a pilot. Right? Because I'm always traveling. I'm always moving around, and kind of in order for me to have a good relationship ... I don't know if it's good, because I'm not in one, but is having my girlfriend with me because sometimes it's hard for her. Or if I have a boyfriend, whatever it is, it's hard for them to understand my lifestyle. My lifestyle is crazy.''
