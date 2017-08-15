Aaron Carter says his brother Nick only loves him ''conditionally''.

Although Backstreet Boys star Nick reached out to his younger sibling after Aaron, 29, was recently arrested for driving under the influence (DUI), Nick, 37, didn't get in contact after Aaron revealed he is bisexual.

Speaking to Elvis Duran on 'The Z100 Morning Show', he said: ''[After the DUI], my brother had my number and he was like, 'Let me know if you need help.' And I said, 'Dude, what are you talking about? You don't even know me, Nick. You don't even talk to me, and we see each other like twice a year.'

''I'm keeping it real, I love my brother, I'll always love my brother but I think he loves me 'conditionally'. I have my path now, and my journey to focus on my music, and that's all a part of my identity.''

Meanwhile, Aaron's ex-girlfriend Madison Parker was recently forced to deny speculation that their split was caused by his sexuality.

She said: ''My split with Aaron has nothing to do with him being bisexual. Our parting of ways is something that has been coming for some time and it's the best thing for us both. Some of my closest friends and loved ones are of the LGBTQ community, people I love and support wholeheartedly, so for Out.com or anyone to label me 'homophobic' is appalling and hurtful and couldn't be more off character.''

She added to E! News: ''I've been nothing but supportive of Aaron and his career and I'm happy for him that he's having the courage to live his truth. Breaking up is never easy for anyone, but it is my hope that we can move on from this point as peacefully and respectfully as possible. I wish him all the best.''