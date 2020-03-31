Aaron Carter's girlfriend Melanie Martinez has been arrested for alleged domestic abuse.

The 32-year-old singer and his girlfriend Melanie got into an argument on Sunday (29.03.20) before things allegedly got physical, and police were called to the scene to arrest Melanie for alleged domestic abuse.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was called to Aaron's Lancaster home around 11pm on Sunday for a domestic violence call, and once they arrived on the scene, they took Melanie into police custody.

Law enforcement sources allege there were visible marks on Aaron's body, which led sheriff's deputies to determine Melanie was the aggressor.

The 'I Want Candy' hitmaker claims Melanie scratched him during the altercation, and cops have confirmed Aaron did have scratch marks on his body when they arrived at the house.

TMZ reports Melanie is still in custody and being held on a $50,000 bail.

Following the report of the arrest, Aaron took to social media to speak in more detail about the altercation, in which he also accused Melanie of breaking her dog's leg.

He tweeted: ''so sad @peta #ExGf #DomesticAssault My Heart Is Broken! another girl putting her hands on me when I try to break up with them for cheating on me.its f***ed right now ;( and so is my heart

''I'm not in jail for felony assault with animal control looking for my dog because she broke its leg and didn't take it to the hospital #FelonyAssault (sic)''

But ultimately Aaron hopes Melanie can ''get the help she deserves''.

In a series of other tweets, he wrote: ''#ScornedWomen I hope she gets the help she deserves. I tried to give her a new life.

''wishing her nothing but the best. but I won't stand for #DomesticAssault #Felony charges NOT ME I HAVE no CRIMiNAL record thanks

''so sad, ;( I hope she gets the help she needs. no one deserves domestic abuse female OR MALE #DomesticAbuse #Cheater she literally chocked me out.... i'm devastated (sic)''