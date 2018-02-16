Aaron Carter's new music was inspired by his ex.

The 30-year-old singer - who hasn't released a studio album since 2002's 'Another Earthquake!' - dated Madelaine Petsch in 2014, and has written a song about her entitled 'Seattle Tide'.

Aaron admitted he has played the tune for the 'Riverdale' star ''in person'', and when he did she knew it was about her.

The pair were together for ''five or six months'' but then went their separate ways.

Speaking in a Facebook Live on Entertainment Tonight's page, he said: ''She was working at Republic of Pie. [I] saw her with her little red curls and I asked her out on a date. I was very gentleman-like with her.

''We dated for five or six months, something like that, and then we stopped dating.''

Aaron wasn't intending to land a record deal when he made his first album in 16 years, 'Love', insisting he was just having ''fun''.

He told Hollywood Life: ''It took work and time to make - producing, making music and writing songs and putting effort into something I didn't necessarily think would come.

''I didn't make this music thinking I was going to get a record deal. I made it for fun.''

As well as being inspired by his ex when making new music, the 'I Want Candy' hitmaker - who started performing aged seven - has also thanked Deadmau5 for influencing his tunes.

He added: ''He's been an inspiration and I know him. I just want to say thank you to him. I love that guy.''