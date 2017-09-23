Aaron Carter is quitting Twitter.

Just hours after it was revealed that the 29-year-old singer has agreed to enter rehab to ''work on his overall wellness'', Aaron took to the micro-blogging site to declare that he is planning to delete his account permanently.

In a series of messages, he wrote: ''Take care. I'm done with this social media crap and the lies. It's tearing me up inside. Goodbye twitter. Nice knowing ya.

''It's time to say goodbye, I think goodbyes are sad and I'd much rather say hello. Hello to a new adventure and a stress free life.

''Twitter will no longer be apart of my exsistence. Don't worry this is my last tweet.

''Take care. I'll miss y'all. You were like my family

''I'm not coming back to twitter.

''This is the last time I look through my mentions. Then I'm deleting my twitter once I land in la.

''I also won't be using twitter ever again Or any of these social medias so I have to say goodbye to all of that.

''Say goodbye twitter. Cause I just did (sic).''

Aaron also revealed that he no longer has any contact with his family and explained that his ''stressors haven't subsided'' with them.

He said: ''I would like to tell all of you that I will be disappearing for a while to work on myself ... My stressors haven't subsided with family and this year has been crazy and I need some time off from all of it. Going to get strong. And deal with my stress conditions and get better.

''Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me. Talk to y'all in 2018.

''And FYI. MY FAMILY has nothing to do with this. I've actually had to cut them all off unfortunately and it's gonna stay that way.

''We can talk about this when I'm done taking care of myself. that goes to everyone especially the medias. I'm gonna have a lot to say. Thanks

''I am strong, that's why I made this decision. No one could've forced me. None of you even know my reasons for this. It's called stress.

''My big come back is getting strong again physically did y'all not see on the doctors about my stress conditions yet they throw it in my face

''See y'all on tour next year. You won't be hearing from me until then. Thx. I do LoVe you all. So much (sic).''

Aaron's representative earlier revealed his rehab plans, saying in a statement: ''Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness. He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.''