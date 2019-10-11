Aaron Carter's face tattoo is his ''protector''.

The 31-year-old star recently caused a stir with his new prominent inking and has explained the meaning behind why he opted to have the Greek mythological figure Medusa etched onto his cheek.

He said: ''Medusa is my protector. If you want to come at me with some negativity, my Medusa will stare you in the eye and turn you into stone.''

And the 'I Want Candy' hitmaker also wanted to honour his mother, Jane, with the controversial art work.

Embracing his mom, he added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''This is the love of my life right here.''

Aaron has recently been embroiled in a public feud with a number of his siblings, including his famous brother Nick, but his mother insists her son ''loves his family'' a lot.

She said: ''Aaron loves his family very much, and that's where his heart is at.

''That's where he's coming from. He's coming from love.''

Jane was pleased to iron out her own differences and reconnect with Aaron on 'Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition'.

She said: ''We weren't really talking that much. We talked a little bit, but we didn't really know each other anymore.

''This helped us to get to know each other again, and it was wonderful.''

Aaron recently admitted he was wrong to his out at his brother and called for ''peace and love'' after the Backstreet Boys singer claimed he was forced to take out a restraining order when his younger sibling allegedly threatened to kill his wife Lauren Kitt.

The former pop star tweeted wrote: ''I've been very hurt by the fact that my big brother has not made an effort to be part of my life for a long time so therefore I lashed out & said some hurtful things I did not mean to say I love my brother I love my family and all I want is peace and love for everybody. (sic)''

Aaron's twin sister, Angel Carter, 31, also filed documents for a domestic violence restraining order against her brother.