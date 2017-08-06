Aaron Carter has revealed that he is sexually attracted to men and women.

The 29-year-old singer opened up about his sexuality in an emotional letter to fans, which he posted on his Twitter account over the weekend, and he decided to be honest because he wanted to get rid of the ''weight and burden'' of keeping it a secret.

He wrote: ''To start off, I would like to say that I love each and EVERY ONE of my fans. There's something I'd like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life. This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me.

''I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive. There were years that went by that I thought about, but it wasn't until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.''

Aaron - who was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and marijuana possession earlier this year - added that music has always been a comfort to him and he is happiest when working on his craft.

He said: ''To me, music has always been my temple. Music will always be what always transcends all of us and myself. The studio has always been my safe haven. But the ultimate goal for me is to be satisfied. I don't want to be a figure of disappointment.''

And the singer - who is currently dating Madison Parker - finished on a quote from Boy George.

He wrote: ''I've never felt as though I didn't belong, I just always acted as though I did.''