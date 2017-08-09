Aaron Carter's ex-girlfriend ''didn't really understand'' his sexuality.

The 'I Want Candy' singer revealed at the weekend he is bisexual and it later emerged he had split from partner Madison Parker, and though he insists the decision was ''mutual'', he admitted she ''didn't want'' to talk about the fact he's attracted to both men and women.

He said: ''I had discussed it with my ex-girlfriend, and she didn't really understand it. She didn't want [to].

''And that was it. So we left it mutual and parted ways.''

The 29-year-old pop star admitted he had spent ''years'' wanting to come out, and now he is approaching his 30th birthday, he felt it was important to start a ''new chapter'' in his life by revealing all to his fans.

Speaking to radio programme 'The Bert Show' in an interview airing on Wednesday (09.08.17), he said: ''To be honest, I've been thinking about it for years. I just felt like it was something that I needed to do.

''It was something that I just felt like was important and I needed to say. It was a part of a new chapter of turning 30, on December 7 this year.''

Aaron confirmed he is a ''single man now'' and doesn't know who his next relationship will be with.

He said: ''Whether I should be with a woman or a man is my decision, no one else's.

''I find men and women attractive and that's never gonna change.''

The singer admitted he knew he was bisexual from the age of 12, but kept it a secret.

He added: ''It wasn't until I was about 17 until... there was somebody I had a small relationship with.''