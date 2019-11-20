Aaron Carter has lashed out at his family after a judge ordered him to surrender his firearms.

The 31-year-old singer's twin sister Angel Conrad was granted a domestic violence restraining order against her brother for one year, which will expire on November 19, 2020. Angel initially filed a restraining order against her twin in September.

According to TMZ, Aaron was also told by the judge that he is ''too dangerous'' to own firearms and he must give up his collection of guns.

The website reports that the star screamed at the judge in court and vowed to go out of state to purchase more firearms.

Aaron wrote on Instagram Stories: ''I am devastated by what happened in court today. My sister lied over and over in an effort to take away my 2nd Amendment rights and she did it on behalf of my brother to silence me talking about how he raped and sexually assaulted multiple women.

''I will abide by the judge's order, but I will not stop speaking on behalf of victims such as Melissa Schuman. I am saddened by my family and what they have done to me. Your lies have broken my heart.''

In September, Aaron's brother, Backstreet Boys star Nick, claimed he was forced to take out a restraining order when his younger sibling allegedly threatened to kill his wife Lauren Kitt.

Nick tweeted: ''In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family. We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else (sic).''

Aaron previously accused Nick of sexually assaulting women, something Nick denies, but in October, he backtracked on his claims.

He said: ''I've been very hurt by the fact that my big brother has not made an effort to be part of my life for a long time, so therefore I lashed out & said some hurtful things I did not mean to say.''