Aaron Carter wants to move on with his life after recently announcing he's bisexual.

The 29-year-old star attracted worldwide attention when he came out as bisexual earlier this month, but Aaron is keen to draw a line under the issue, saying he now wishes to focus on his music career.

He explained: ''There's been a lot of talk about my sexuality and I never intended my comments to come across as some big announcement.

''But for me personally, now it is time for me to regain some privacy in my personal life and just focus on some music.''

Despite this, Aaron also spoke openly about his acrimonious split from Madison Parker, admitting that a number of factors influenced their break-up.

One issue Aaron cited was Madison supposedly disliking his decision to admit to being bisexual.

Speaking to KIIS FM's 'Kyle And Jackie O Show', he shared: ''We actually parted ways because I started falling out of love and I didn't feel like I was getting any respect.

''I tried to be a provider and get us into [a good] place ... she didn't like me coming out and saying I was a bi-curious man.''

Aaron became emotional as he spoke about their break-up, asking the radio hosts to ''give me a minute'' at one stage.

But the singer subsequently insisted he's now in a happier place than before, adding: ''I am throwing myself into making music.''

Meanwhile, Madison recently insisted her split from Aaron was ''nothing to do'' with his sexuality.

Instead, Madison claimed their separation had been ''coming for some time''.

She explained: ''My split with Aaron has nothing to do with him being bisexual. Our parting of ways is something that has been coming for some time and it's the best thing for us both.

''Some of my closest friends and loved ones are of the LGBTQ community, people I love and support wholeheartedly, so for Out.com or anyone to label me 'homophobic' is appalling and hurtful and couldn't be more off character.''