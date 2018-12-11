Aaron Carter has insisted his girlfriend isn't ''expecting a child right now'', after hinting on social media last month that the couple were set to become parents.
The 30-year-old singer revealed late last month that he and his girlfriend Lina Valentina ''might be expecting'' their first child together, but he has now backtracked on his comments, claiming that whilst he's ''looking forward'' to becoming a dad in the future, Lina isn't pregnant right now.
He told E! News: ''A few weeks ago, I posted something on social media about hoping to have a child soon and it seems that started some rumours. I am looking forward to becoming a dad, but am not expecting a child right now.''
In November, the 'I Want Candy' hitmaker said he was going to be popping the question to Lina in the near future, as well as planning a future with her which included welcoming their first child.
He wrote on Twitter: ''I'm in such an amazing place mentally, physically & emotionally. I finally bought my first home and I'm going to be proposing soon to my gf and we might just be expecting... (sic)''
Aaron has previously spoken about his desire to settle down, as he admitted his ''goal'' was to become a father, and said he had been thinking about adopting.
He said: ''I was thinking about adopting. I want kids so bad. My goal is to be a father. I turned 30 and I'm like, 'Alright, my resolution is to have a kid.' But not just a kid. A beautiful woman or man, because we can have kids too. But it has to be [with] the right person. So I'm 30 and my dad was popping out kids by the time he was 30 so I better hurry up! But I do really want to have kids.''
