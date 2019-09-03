Aaron Carter is ''single'' and doesn't want to rush after his break-up.

The 31-year-old singer has sparked rumours of a romance with YouTube personality Trisha Paytas after spending the weekend together, while she shared a photo of them kissing with a ring emoji in the caption.

However, he has played down any speculation, as he tweeted: ''I'm single guys.... for the time being. I'm not rushing into anything. (sic)''

Aaron split from girlfriend Lina Valentina earlier last month, and he explained it wouldn't be ''mature to move on too fast''.

He added: ''I just got out of a relationship, that isn't mature to move on too fast. PERIOD. I have to learn from my mistakes.''

The 'I Want Candy' hitmaker announced the split on Instagram, and said their romance had ''eventually turned unhealthy''.

He wrote at the time: ''Lina and I have decided to go our separate ways. I was really hoping this would be the one that lasted forever.

''We had even talked about having kids, but we couldn't seem to get past our differences and the relationship eventually turned unhealthy. I've been through so much the past few years and am trying to learn from my mistakes.

''I don't have any regrets being with Lina, and I definitely learned a lot about myself. I think this decision was the mature thing to do. I'm going to keep focusing on my music, my tour and my fans. Hopefully my soulmate is out there somewhere and I'll meet her soon.''

Aaron was recently granted a restraining order against Lina after she allegedly threatened to stab him with a knife and, although it was a terrifying and testing year-long relationship, he's in a ''good place'' now.

He said: ''I'm doing great. I'm doing really good. I'm in a really good place, I'm focused on my music. I'm focused on living a good, happy, life. I'm enjoying myself.

''I live out in Quartz Hill - an hour outside of LA - because I don't like the congestion and the Hollywood scene so I like to ride my dirt bikes.

''I'm going to use this as something to just stay positive and learn. Just live and learn because I'm growing. At this point in my life, most people are 31. During your 20s through to your 30s you have the decision to make the right decisions and grow up or stay where you are. And then you'll never grow up.''