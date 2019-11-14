Aaron Carter has been hospitalised.

The 'I Want Candy' hitmaker's mother took over his Instagram account on Thursday (14.11.19) and shared a photograph of her son laid up in a hospital bed.

She captioned the image: ''Mommas gonna take care of you (sic).''

It's not known why the 31-year-old singer is spending time under the watchful eyes of doctors or how long he'll be there for but he recently revealed he's been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

He said at the time: ''The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety, [and] I'm manic depressant.''

Shortly after the revelation, Aaron's brother Nick Carter took out a restraining order against him after he allegedly threatened to kill his then-pregnant wife Lauren Kitt - who gave birth to a baby girl at the beginning of October - in September.

A few hours later, Aaron's twin sister Angel Carter, 31, also filed documents for a domestic violence restraining order against her brother.

Aaron later took to his social networking sites to apologise for ''lashing out'' and for the ''hurtful things'' he said about his siblings.

He wrote: ''I've been very hurt by the fact that my big brother has not made an effort to be part of my life for a long time so therefore I lashed out & said some hurtful things I did not mean to say I love my brother I love my family and all I want is peace and love for everybody. (sic)''

However, he had previously denied that he had threatened his family.

In a lengthy statement, Aaron wrote: ''I have never had thoughts of causing anyone pain, let alone taking anyone's life.

''It was hurtful for me to read those things because if these people really knew me, they would have never used that as a tactic to control me.

''What's actually more hurtful though, is knowing how effected my innocent nieces and nephews will be by choices the adults around them have made.

''With that in mind, I ask everyone to please leave me alone and let the legal system do their thing. (sic)''