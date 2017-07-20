Aaron Carter is desperate to marry girlfriend Madison Parker.

The 29-year-old singer is currently dating the brunette beauty and he is eager to ask his lover to be his wife and to start a family with her because he thinks he would be a ''good father, a good role model, a strong role model'' for their children.

Speaking to ET Online about his future goals, the 'I'm All About You' hitmaker said: ''I want to be married. I want to be engaged to my beautiful girlfriend, Madison. I want to be a good father, a good role model, a strong role model.''

Aaron met the photographer on a photo shoot and was instantly blown away by the creative mastermind's beauty.

He explained: ''She's a professional photographer and she wanted to do a shoot with me and I thought she was beautiful.''

And after their first encounter the pair FaceTimed each other for ''three days'' before he took her on an official date to California's hot spot Moonshadows.

He explained: ''So we FaceTimed for three days. When I got home to LA ... I took her off to Moonshadows and I took her out to dinner.''

And Madison has revealed Aaron was ''one of the only guys'' she has ever ''courted.''

She said: ''I wanted to shoot him for a magazine because I was like, 'Everyone wants to know what Aaron Carter's been up to.' And so then that's how we initially met. And I told him, 'You're one of the only guys that courted me.' ''

And the photographer was surprised after their first romantic meeting that Aaron was not a ''typical LA guy'' who will simply ask to go to a bar instead of a sit down meal.

She explained: ''He's not one of those typical LA guys that says, 'Oh, let's go grab a drink.' ''