Aaron Carter is ''concerned'' about his health.

In an interview with 'The Doctors', the 29-year-old singer broke down in tears as he discussed his addiction to cosmetic surgery and painkillers, and he also admitted to being told by other people that he looks like he's ''dying''.

A tearful Aaron explained: ''I'm concerned about my overall health because people tell me I look like I have AIDs or I look like I have cancer or I look like I'm dying.''

During the show, Aaron tested negative for both cocaine and meth, and the programme's doctor, Travis Stork, warned the star of the potential health consequences of taking drugs.

Turning to the troubled singer, Travis said: ''What scares me about that drug panel is that your sister [Leslie] perished from a drug overdose.

''You have a mixture of benzodiazepines with opiates, which is how many people accidentally can die. These medications - and I'm speaking now purely from the doctor's perspective - can be very, very scary.''

The 'Crazy Little Party Girl' hitmaker explained he takes the medications because he suffers from stress and anxiety, which are usually triggered by his fear of flying.

However, Aaron revealed he is actively seeking alternative ways to tackle his problems.

He shared: ''I don't want to be on that stuff. My sister passed away from it. It's not OK. I don't take it every day.

''To be honest with you, it's not going to be easy. I know that it's a hard road.''

Aaron also admitted to being shocked that he's allowed his weight to plummet to just 115 pounds.

Of his gaunt appearance, Aaron, whose sister Leslie died in 2012, said: ''I didn't realise I was 115 pounds. That is terrible.

''I wasn't looking at myself in the mirror because I didn't like the way I looked.''