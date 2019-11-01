Aaron Carter didn't feel loved by his father.

The 31-year-old star has opened up about his complicated relationship with his late father, Robert - who passed away in 2017 - in a teaser of 'Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition'.

During a conversation with his mother Jane, Aaron explained: ''I don't mask my feelings with a smile.''

She replies: ''I'm so grateful you made it through that low period of your life when you were so upset about your father's death.

''Did you feel love for him? Did you feel like he really loved you, the little boy?''

Then, a visibly emotional Aaron responds: ''No.''

Jane replies: ''No? You didn't feel that he loved you? I agree with you, but I'm sorry.''

Meanwhile, Aaron previously teased what fans should expect from his appearance on the show.

The controversial star - who released his self-titled debut album at the age of nine - insisted he would be entirely honest about his struggles on 'Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition'.

He said: ''There is nothing fake, there is nothing scripted about this show. [And] there is nothing fake or scripted about me.''

Jane also revealed that prior to appearing on the TV series, she and her son didn't have a healthy relationship with each other.

She shared: ''We weren't really talking that much. We talked a little bit, but we didn't really know each other anymore.

''This helped us to get to know each other again, and it was wonderful.''

Aaron has endured a turbulent time over the last decade, including in 2013 when he filed for bankruptcy and later, when he admitted to taking a potentially dangerous combination of prescription medications for anxiety and to help him sleep.