Aaron Carter hasn't slept since he was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and marijuana possession.

The 29-year-old singer and his partner Madison Parker were taken into custody on Saturday evening in Habersham County, Georgia, and he was charged with DUI refusal, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and possession of drug-related objects, and Aaron admits he has been struggling to get any kip because of it all.

Asked how he's coping, he said: ''Basically, I've been listening to America and Stevie Wonder and the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack.''

Aaron claims he was ''forcefully grabbed'' out his car by police and immediately told them about the marijuana in the car, which he says he smokes because of the anxiety he suffered after witnessing the 9/11 attacks.

He shared: ''[The police] forcefully grabbed me out. [I] stepped outside. I say, 'I invoke the right to speak to my attorney,' and they disregarded that, they revoked that immediately. They said, 'Is there anything illegal in the car?' I said, 'I have marijuana in the car.'

''I kept trying to explain the whole situation, to the officer. He said, 'You're a professional, right? I'm a professional too, so be quiet.' And then I said, 'OK.' ...

''I opened for Michael Jackson Sept. 9 and 10 in 2001 - we all left the morning of Sept. 11 and watched the Trade Centers get hit across the Hudson River, and I saw it with my own eyes and I saw people jumping out of the buildings and burned.''

Aaron also denied claims he was drunk, insisting he can't drink alcohol.

He told Entertainment Tonight: ''I do not drink alcohol at all. I'll occasionally have a sip of a beer or something like that, but I can't even drink IPAs. I can't drink anything like that. I have to drink the lightest beer possible that's not hoppy. I don't drink any hard liquor.''