Aaron Carter has had an image of Rihanna tattooed on his face.

The 31-year-old singer has revealed the eye-catching image - which features Rihanna as Medusa, the mythological figure who had snakes in place of hair - on his Instagram account.

Aaron captioned the photograph: ''IM THE BIGGEST THING IN MUSIC RIGHT NOW. I CANT BE DENIED. FACT CHECK ME. #unstoppable #LMG #SilenceBreaker (sic)''

Rihanna, 31, was actually depicted as Medusa for a cover of GQ magazine back in 2013.

Aaron published the striking image on social media shortly after saying he wanted to be ''left alone'' amid allegations he threatened to kill his brother Nick's pregnant wife.

The singer responded on social media after his brother and Backstreet Boys star Nick - and their sister Angel Conrad - both filed restraining orders against him.

Taking to Twitter with a lengthy statement, Aaron said: ''I have never had thoughts of causing anyone pain, let alone taking anyone's life.

''It was hurtful for me to read those things because if these people really knew me, they would have never used that as a tactic to control me.

''What's actually more hurtful though, is knowing how effected my innocent nieces and nephews will be by choices the adults around them have made.

''With that in mind, I ask everyone to please leave me alone and let the legal system do their thing. (sic)''

Nick, 39, claimed he was forced to take out a restraining order when Aaron allegedly threatened to kill his pregnant wife Lauren Kitt and their unborn child.