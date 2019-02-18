Aaron Carter claimed he is fearing for his life after his alleged stalker took things ''too far''.

The 31-year-old star has revealed he is taking legal action after the unknown woman - who has still been attending his shows - damaged his car, and he even said he is willing to reveal her name.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday (18.02.19) night, he wrote: ''You made a big mistake stalking me and keying my car. Police are now getting involved my stalker has taken it too far.

''And she's gonna be sued by me. I will reveal her identity too I'm scared for my life... This person has been stalking me now for two years straight and is not well.

''She's been stalking me and still getting into my concerts and I'm genuinely afraid for my life. I needed to put this out there.''

The 'I Want Candy' hitmaker reiterated his plans to reveal her identity, and added that he was working with police to collect evidence against the stalker.

He added: ''We are gathering all the evidence and her on camera and filing and order of protection and I will be suing her for punitive damages as well as revealing her identity.''

Meanwhile, late last year Aaron was forced to backtrack slightly after he seemed to hint he and girlfriend Lina Valentina were expecting their first child.

However, he added in December: ''A few weeks ago, I posted something on social media about hoping to have a child soon and it seems that started some rumours. I am looking forward to becoming a dad, but am not expecting a child right now.''

In November, the 'I Want Candy' hitmaker said he was going to be popping the question to Lina in the near future, as well as planning a future with her which included welcoming their first child.

He wrote on Twitter: ''I'm in such an amazing place mentally, physically & emotionally. I finally bought my first home and I'm going to be proposing soon to my gf and we might just be expecting... (sic)''