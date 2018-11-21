Aaron Carter is reportedly expecting a baby.

The 30-year-old singer is said to be expecting his first child with girlfriend Lina Valentina, according to a source who told the happy news to E! News.

Aaron recently hinted to the big news on Twitter, but didn't confirm anything as he said he and Lina ''might be expecting''.

He wrote: ''I'm in such an amazing place mentally, physically & emotionally. I finally bought my first home and I'm going to be proposing soon to my gf and we might just be expecting... (sic)''

The source added to E! News that the 'I Want Candy' hitmaker could be set to propose within the next week.

Aaron has previously spoken about his desire to settle down, as he admitted his ''goal'' was to become a father, and said he had been thinking about adopting.

He said: ''I was thinking about adopting. I want kids so bad. My goal is to be a father. I turned 30 and I'm like, 'Alright, my resolution is to have a kid.' But not just a kid. A beautiful woman or man, because we can have kids too. But it has to be [with] the right person. So I'm 30 and my dad was popping out kids by the time he was 30 so I better hurry up! But I do really want to have kids.''

And the singer also recently took to social media to declare his love for Lina, saying he is convinced they will ''grow old together''.

He wrote on Instagram: ''I finally found my love of my life no one has understood me and shown the love this woman has for me EVER @lina_valentina you have my heart for the rest of my life our relationship is new but we WILL grown old together and have our family and I will cherish honor respect and be the man I've always wanted to be because you've shown me you're the woman I've always dreamed of. You are my light, you are my dream and I will never give up on us no matter what and you are my queen. I love you with every inch of my heart and soul. Relationships aren't easy. But I want you to know I will never fall out of love with you. I'm coming home to you tomorrow. (sic)''