Aaron Carter's restraining order against Lina Valentina has been dismissed.

The 31-year-old singer was granted a temporary order against his ex-partner last month after he claimed she had threatened to stab him with a knife, but after he failed to appear for a court hearing on Tuesday (03.09.19) to have it made permanent, it was dissolved entirely.

Lina and her attorney, Michael Malak, were in attendance for the hearing and claimed the 'Crazy Little Party Girl' singer failed to show up because his allegations were untrue as she had never carried a knife or threatened her former lover.

However, sources close to Aaron insisted he stands by his claim but didn't plan to follow up with the restraining order because he is ''over it'' and wants to move on with his life.

The singer recently insisted he is in a ''good place'' and wants to ''learn'' from his relationship with Lina.

He said: ''I'm doing great. I'm doing really good. I'm in a really good place, I'm focused on my music. I'm focused on living a good, happy, life. I'm enjoying myself. I live out in Quartz Hill - an hour outside of LA - because I don't like the congestion and the Hollywood scene so I like to ride my dirt bikes.

''I'm going to use this as something to just stay positive and learn. Just live and learn because I'm growing. At this point in my life, most people are 31. During your 20s through to your 30s you have the decision to make the right decisions and grow up or stay where you are. And then you'll never grow up.''

The 'I Want Candy' hitmaker previously claimed in the court documents that she physically abused him during their relationship by shoving him and hitting him in the face.

The restraining order came just days after Los Angeles police named Lina as a suspect in a domestic violence report, when Aaron reported her for allegedly slapping him on the face and leaving a bruise during a confrontation on July 31.

Sources said that when police called to Aaron's home last week after members of his family asked for them to complete a wellness check, he told police about the incident.

Aaron alleged that the pair had fought because she ''wouldn't stop accusing him of being in love with another girl''.

He then showed police a picture of the bruise and they filed a report.