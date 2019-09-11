Aaron Carter is doing his ''best to grow and learn'' from his mistakes.

The 31-year-old singer took to his social networking sites on Wednesday (11.09.19) morning to apologise to anyone that he's ''hurt'' in the past and to assure them that he is trying to be a ''good person'' and he loves them.

He wrote on Twitter: ''I'm not perfect.

''But I'm doing my best to grow and learn from all my mistakes just like every other person in this world to anyone that I've hurt I'm sorry I'm learning and growing tell my friends that know me I love you with all my heart.

''I'm a good person. I've worked my whole life and had crazy ups and downs and then been broke on my ass multiple times so I'm proud of where I am today and I'm doing my best to be the patriarch of my family.

''It's not easy being the youngest but I love my family.''

His cryptic post comes just hours after he revealed he's suffering with several different mental illnesses including ''multiple personality disorder'', schizophrenia, bipolar and anxiety.

Speaking in a clip obtained from an upcoming candid two-part interview on 'The Doctors' - which is set to air this week - Aaron said: ''The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety, [and] I'm manic depressant.''

The 'I Want Candy' hitmaker then showed the studio audience the bag of medication he has been prescribed, which includes Xanax, omeprazole, hydroxyzine and more.

He explained: ''This is my reality. Hi, I have nothing to hide.''

The singer's health update comes after he insisted his ''mental stability'' is ''infinite'', after police visited his home last month when family members called for a wellness check.

He said: ''On a scale of one to 10, what's my mental stability? 100,000. Infinite! Because throughout my 20s I went through bankruptcy, I went through being broke four times, I went through losing my sister, I went through so many different mental ... and now [I'm on the other side of that].''

Police were called to Aaron's home on August 8 after family members believed his mental health was suffering, but sources confirmed the call was a ''false alarm''.

An insider said at the time: ''He is not suicidal. He was basically swatted - this was a false alarm. He has been working a lot and busy.''