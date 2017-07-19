Aaron Carter doesn't think he and his brother Nick will be able to reconcile.

The 29-year-old singer has had a turbulent relationship with his older sibling and thinks there is too much ''animosity'' between them for they to ever get along well in the future.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I think there's too much animosity. There's too much conflict of interest.''

Although Aaron doesn't think he can mend the broken brotherhood, he will ''always love'' Nick and holds ''forgiveness in [his] heart'' for the Backstreet Boys singer.

He added: ''I will always love you. And I will always have forgiveness in my heart for you. And before you read tabloids and you make assumptions, you should reach out to me.''

Aaron has spoken out after recently blasting Nick for sending a message of support via Twitter when he was arrested on driving under the influence (DUI) and drug possession charges over the weekend.

Speaking previously Aaron said: ''If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn't he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?

''That's not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down.''

And Aaron - whose girlfriend Madison Parker, a passenger in his car, was also arrested - wished his brother had made a better effort to reach out to him during his time of need.

He said: ''Nick made no efforts to call me, and he knows how to reach me.''

But Aaron has insisted he will not take Nick's help if he offered it to him, as he doesn't think he ''needs'' his assistance and believes it is inevitable he will make mistakes in his life because he is only human.

He said: ''I don't need Nick's help. I don't need that. I don't need help. What I need is for people to understand that I'm human and I make mistakes just like every other human in this world.''