Aaron Carter isn't enjoying being single.

The 29-year-old singer only split from ex-girlfriend Madison Parker a few days ago but he is already missing being in a relationship.

He wrote in a series of tweets: ''Some people aren't loyal to you, they are loyal to their need of you. Once their needs change so do their loyalties as I've learned ... My decision and choices are apart of me, no matter what the outcome may be ... Being single isn't fun I'm not gonna lie. But I'm gonna do it for awhile for myself.''

The new tweets come only 24 hours after he publicly asked Chloe Grace Moretz on a date.

In the interview, 20-year-old Chloe said: ''When I was 4 years old, I thought Aaron Carter was so cool. My friend - when we were both little babies back in Georgia - she liked Aaron Carter, too, and we used to fight over who would get Aaron Carter one day. Who knows? Maybe we'll meet.''

The 'I Want Candy' hitmaker then took to Twitter to claim the feelings are ''mutual'', and he would love to take the actress out on a date.

He wrote: ''Hey @ChloeGMoretz - let's set up a date. The crush is mutual. Mmmm may I take you to dinner @ChloeGMoretz? (sic)''

And Aaron says he is ''relieved'' after splitting from his former girlfriend Madison.

A source said: ''Madison was not a good influence on Aaron, and Aaron is better off without her.

''He's able to live an authentic life for the first time. He's finally free and doesn't have the anxiety he was having.''