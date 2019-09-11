Aaron Carter doesn't have the ''time'' for family drama.

The 'Pyro' hitmaker recently publicly feuded with his brother Nick Carter but now he insists he is avoiding any conflict because he doesn't want ''triggers'' in his life.

Speaking to the New York Post's Page Six column: ''Right now I don't have the time for anybody else in my family except for my mother. That's just where I want to keep it. I love my brother. I love my family. But right now I have to put myself first and I have to keep myself clean and sober and I can't have any triggers in my life. And I have to maintain a positive attitude and be who I am. I want to be known for my music and not from the drama. I want to be remembered for my current music, not my past.''

Meanwhile, Aaron previously insisted his ''mental stability'' is ''infinite''.

He said: ''On a scale of one to 10, what's my mental stability? 100,000. Infinite! Because throughout my 20s I went through bankruptcy, I went through being broke four times, I went through losing my sister, I went through so many different mental ... and now [I'm on the other side of that].''

Aaron has had an up and down relationship with his family and back in 2017, he revealed that he no longer has any contact with his family and explained that his ''stressors haven't subsided'' with them.

He said: ''I would like to tell all of you that I will be disappearing for a while to work on myself ... My stressors haven't subsided with family and this year has been crazy and I need some time off from all of it. Going to get strong. And deal with my stress conditions and get better. Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me ... And FYI. MY FAMILY has nothing to do with this. I've actually had to cut them all off unfortunately and it's gonna stay that way.''