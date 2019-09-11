Aaron Carter has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

The 'I Want Candy' singer has revealed he's suffering from several different mental illnesses including ''multiple personality disorder'' and anxiety, as he defined himself as being ''manic depressant'', which is a definition commonly used by those suffering with bipolar disorder.

Speaking in a clip obtained by TMZ from an upcoming candid two-part interview on 'The Doctors' - which is set to air this week - Aaron said: ''The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety, [and] I'm manic depressant.''

Aaron then showed members of the studio audience the bag of medication he has been prescribed, which includes Xanax, omeprazole, hydroxyzine and more.

He added: ''This is my reality. Hi, I have nothing to hide.''

The 31-year-old singer's health update comes after he recently insisted his ''mental stability'' is ''infinite'', after police visited his home last month when family members called for a wellness check as they feared for the star's mental health.

He said: ''On a scale of one to 10, what's my mental stability? 100,000. Infinite! Because throughout my 20s I went through bankruptcy, I went through being broke four times, I went through losing my sister, I went through so many different mental ... and now [I'm on the other side of that].''

Police were called to Aaron's home on August 8 after family members believed his mental health was suffering, but after officers completed a wellness check, sources confirmed the call was a ''false alarm''.

An insider said at the time: ''He is not suicidal. He was basically swatted - this was a false alarm. He has been working a lot and busy.''

Aaron's interview on 'The Doctors' will air in two parts on Thursday (12.09.19) and Friday (13.09.19).