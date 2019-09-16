Aaron Carter has cancelled the rest of his tour.

The 'I Want Candy' hitmaker has decided to axe all of the performances he has coming up for the rest of the year in order to ''have some peace'' after he revealed last week he's suffering with several different mental illnesses including; ''multiple personality disorder'', schizophrenia, bipolar and anxiety.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 31-year-old singer said: ''I appreciate the love and efforts from my supporters. But after my next two shows coming up in Kentucky & Missouri & after I fly to Vancouver to do the toy drive which I'm donating 400 toys and over 1k of fan donations I'm canceling the rest of my shows for the remaining year. I have to put my health first and I hope you can all understand how much I need this time to heal and recharge my batteries. I love you. Stay strong. Stay healthy, and just know I'll be back next year ready to go. But as a man, this is what I need to do to have some peace. Xo (sic)''

Aaron was due to play seven shows - one in Canada, three in Pennsylvania, one in New York and two in Iowa - from October through to January.

Although he's asked fans to accept that he's putting his health first this time around, several of them replied to his tweet begging him to continue performing.

He said: ''No matter what I say I'm not gonna change these people's opinions. I'm going to conserve my energy and I'm going to focus on the good things that I do and not waste my time on the ones that don't. MY HEALTH COMES FIRST. (sic)''

Aaron hit the headlines last week when he appeared in a candid two-part interview on 'The Doctors' in which he shared his battle with his mental health.

He said: ''The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety, [and] I'm manic depressant.''

He then showed the studio audience a bag of medication he has been prescribed, which includes Xanax, omeprazole, hydroxyzine and more.

He explained: ''This is my reality. Hi, I have nothing to hide.''