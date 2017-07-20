Aaron Carter finds it hard to look in the mirror.

The 29-year-old singer has blasted speculation he has been heavily into drugs, explaining he has had problems with a hiatal hernia - which sees part of the stomach pushing up through the diaphragm muscle - for the last 10 years that has seen him lose a lot of weight and he is so uncomfortable with his appearance, he hates seeing his reflection.

He said: ''I am not a meth head. I have never touched it in my life.

''I have a stress condition of an 80-year-old man. I am also lactose intolerant. [I weigh] 135, 140. Yeah, and I'm 5'8.''

And of not wanting to look in the mirror, he added: ''Oh my God, it hurts so badly. It hurts so badly because there's like nothing I can do about it.''

Doctors have advised the 'I Want Candy' singer to ''avoid stressful situations'', which means he periodically deactivates his social media accounts due to the negative comments he receives, but he still tries to read them and ''have love'' in his heart for the people sending him messages, even those questioning his appearance.

He said: ''How would you feel every two seconds, seeing a tweet, 'You have AIDS. Go die. Oh, look at this meth head. Oh, meth kills. Crack kills.'

''It's body shaming and it's the toughest thing to deal with.''

Asked what he wants to say to ''nasty fans'' by 'Entertainment Tonight', he broke down in tears and said: ''I... I'm sorry. I am sorry for the way that I look.''

But Aaron takes strength from the messages of support he's received from others in similar situations.

He said: ''To keep it 100 percent with you, there are so many other guys out there that have been reaching out to me on Twitter that have said, 'Thank you so much Aaron, you're the first man that stepped up about weight issues.'

''I'm actually becoming a voice for people who are going through this.

''You don't [see it a lot with male celebrities] but it does happen. A lot more. The difference is, men are a lot more prideful. We don't want to admit it. I don't want to admit I don't look good.''

And the singer has vowed to do what he can to ''transform'' his body and ''get healthy''.

He said: ''I am going to a training camp called D1 Combine Training and I'm going to transform my body. And get healthy. Hopefully tomorrow. We're already working on it, I've been asking for a year.

''To everybody I say, 'Give me a break so I can look better, so I can eat.' ''