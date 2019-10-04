Aaron Carter has admitted he was wrong to hit out at his brother Nick Carter and called for ''peace and love''.

Backstreet Boys star Nick claimed he was forced to take out a restraining order when Aaron allegedly threatened to kill his then-pregnant wife Lauren Kitt - who gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday (02.10.19) - last month.

Aaron's twin sister Angel Carter, 31, also filed documents for a domestic violence restraining order against her brother.

And now Aaron has taken to Twitter to admit he shouldn't have ''lashed out'' and said ''hurtful things'' about his sibling and that he acted that way because Nick, 39, he claims, hasn't ''made an effort to be part of [his] life for a long time''.

The 'I Want Candy' singer wrote: ''I've been very hurt by the fact that my big brother has not made an effort to be part of my life for a long time so therefore I lashed out & said some hurtful things I did not mean to say I love my brother I love my family and all I want is peace and love for everybody. (sic)''

Aaron, 31, previously responded to deny his brother's claims he threatened his family.

In a lengthy statement, he wrote: ''I have never had thoughts of causing anyone pain, let alone taking anyone's life.

''It was hurtful for me to read those things because if these people really knew me, they would have never used that as a tactic to control me.

''What's actually more hurtful though, is knowing how effected my innocent nieces and nephews will be by choices the adults around them have made.

''With that in mind, I ask everyone to please leave me alone and let the legal system do their thing. (sic)''

Aaron's call for peace comes a day after it was revealed Nick had welcomed his second child into the world.