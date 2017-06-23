Aaron Carter heard a fan say he looked like he had cancer.

The 'I Want Candy' hitmaker took to Twitter to reveal he was body-shamed by a woman recently in what has been the ''hardest week of his life''.

He revealed on Twitter: ''I'm entirely hurt by a so-called fan that I just encountered she wasn't realizing I was listening, she said I look like I have cancer ... This is body shaming. You guys are bullying me. I've already adressed my medical issues. #bodyshaming ...

''I've literally had the hardest week of my life, my dad past away my late sisters birthday anniversary was June 6th & people #BodyShame me ... I'm sorry I'm not fat enough. For my fake fans. (sic)''

And the 29-year-old singer said the unknown woman, who ''bullied and bodyshamed'' him, told him to eat cheeseburgers to gain weight.

In his post, he added: ''Your friend was gossiping behind my back. About how I look I'm in dying and need to eat four cheeseburger ... Takes deep breaths ** but this deserve a #BodyShaming LAWSUIT!! ... I'm bullied and body shamed by the world ... a grown woman was gossiping bout me w I have a eating disorder telling people I need to eat 5 cheeseburgers cause I look like I'm dying ... They literally won't stop bullying me (sic)''

Aaron later took to social media to share pictures from the hospital, but he insisted he was just getting a check up because he had been so busy doing so many shows.

Captioning the picture, he wrote: ''Lots of shows lately, had to head up to ER just to get a little check up these shows are crazy lately gotta make sure I stay strong ... I'll recover (sic)''