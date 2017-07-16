Aaron Carter has been arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and marijuana possession.

The 29-year-old singer and his partner Madison Parker were taken into custody on Saturday (15.07.17) evening by officers in Habersham County, Georgia, and he was charged with DUI refusal, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and possession of drug-related objects.

Madison was charged with possession of marijuana less than one once, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and possession of drug-related objects.

Aaron had been due to perform at 'Kansas City Live!' in Missouri later that evening but pulled out due to ''transportation issues''.

His team had tweeted before the event: ''Due to transportation issues, Aaron will not make his set time tonight in Kansas City. He promises to come back soon. He apologizes to his fans in KC and Mix93.3.(sic)''

Aaron recently claimed he had been ''body shamed'' by a fan who said he looked like he has cancer.

He revealed on Twitter: ''I'm entirely hurt by a so-called fan that I just encountered she wasn't realizing I was listening, she said I look like I have cancer ... This is body shaming. You guys are bullying me. I've already adressed my medical issues. #bodyshaming ...

''I've literally had the hardest week of my life, my dad past away my late sisters birthday anniversary was June 6th & people #BodyShame me ... I'm sorry I'm not fat enough. For my fake fans. (sic)''

And the 'I Want Candy' singer said the unknown woman, who ''bullied and bodyshamed'' him, told him to eat cheeseburgers to gain weight.

In his post, he added: ''Your friend was gossiping behind my back. About how I look I'm in dying and need to eat four cheeseburger ... Takes deep breaths ** but this deserve a #BodyShaming LAWSUIT!! ... I'm bullied and body shamed by the world ... a grown woman was gossiping bout me w I have a eating disorder telling people I need to eat 5 cheeseburgers cause I look like I'm dying ... They literally won't stop bullying me (sic)''

Aaron later took to social media to share pictures from the hospital, but he insisted he was just getting a check up because he had been so busy doing so many shows.

Captioning the picture, he wrote: ''Lots of shows lately, had to head up to ER just to get a little check up these shows are crazy lately gotta make sure I stay strong ... I'll recover (sic)''