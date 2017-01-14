The Try Again hitmaker's back catalogue has long been kept away from digital music platforms, so devotees were pleasantly surprised on Wednesday (11Jan17), when they were able to stream her compilation album Ultimate Aaliyah on Apple's iTunes and Apple Music.

However, all of the tracks vanished less than 24 hours later, with no explanation for the sudden change.

Reports suggest officials at Craze Productions, who leaked Aaliyah's music online in 2013, had acted illegally by making the tunes available for streaming this week.

Representatives for Aaliyah's estate have yet to comment on the news.

The rights for the tragic singer's entire discography are currently owned by bosses at Reservoir Media, after previously being held by the star's manager and uncle, Barry Hankerson.

Aaliyah was killed in a plane crash in the Bahamas in 2001. She was just 22.