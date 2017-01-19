The bassist popped the question to Andrea Evans during a trip to Aspen, Colorado and the bride-to-be took to Instagram to share the news with followers.

"Woke up in Aspen this morning and took what I thought would be a casual walk after coffee and my life changed forever," she explained of Sunday's (15Jan17) proposal. "The man of my dreams asked me to be his wife and it was the easiest question I've ever answered. Ready for forever!!!"

The post was accompanied by a photo of the couple kissing, with Andrea proudly wearing her diamond engagement ring.

Graham later uploaded a shot of his new fiancee smiling as she held a glass of champagne in her left hand, cropping the image so it focused on her sparkler.

"I put a ring on it!!" he captioned the picture.

Graham has had an eventful start to 2017 - he and his band rang in the year performing with Keith Urban at a free New Year's Eve (31Dec16) celebration in Nashville, Tennessee.