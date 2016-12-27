The 31-year-old was en route to visit family for the holidays when an unidentified shooter walked up to Troy's red Maserati, while it was stopped at an intersection, and opened fire.

The hip-hop star was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was treated for bullet wounds, including one to the head, but he was well enough to chat with 50 Cent, who paid him a visit on Monday (26Dec16).

Hours later, Troy was discharged, and he took to Instagram to share video footage of himself walking out of the medical centre to continue his recovery at home.

"Shot in my head, shot in my back, GOD is Great Ya boi is back," he captioned the post. "From the bottom of my heart thank y'all 4 all the prayers (sic)."

Despite his hospital departure, Troy's lawyer, John Stella, reveals the bullet which hit the MC in the head remains lodged in his skull.

"He is very sore," Stella tells the New York Daily News. "The doctors told the family that he came dangerously close to having a spinal cord injury - but it looks like there's no lasting damage from the wound track."

It's the second shooting Troy Ave, real name Roland Collins, has been involved in this year - he was backstage at T.I.'s Irving Plaza gig in Manhattan in May (16) when shots rang out, killing one man and leaving three others injured, including Troy. The deceased male was identified as the rapper's bodyguard, 33-year-old Ronald MCPhatter, and Troy was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted murder and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Troy was released from jail in July (16) after posting $500,000 (£407,000) bail.