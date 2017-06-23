50 Cent is ''turned on'' by Dame Helen Mirren, and Ed Sheeran wants to shoot a love scene with the veteran actress.
The 41-year-old rapper - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - was pictured on the red carpet with the veteran actress at the Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco earlier this week, and the flirty photos of the 71-year-old screen legend shielding her face with a fan as she looked at him caused a stir, much to the delight of the 'Candy Shop' hitmaker.
He shared a photo on Instagram of some news coverage of the pictures and wrote: ''I think I love her man, I'm trying not to stare at her.
''She know she turns me on. She just has that thing, you know I can't describe it. LOL (sic)''
And 50 isn't the only younger star to have caught the eye of the 'Queen' actress - who is married to director Taylor Hackford - as Ed Sheeran has revealed he is desperate to shoot a ''love scene'' in a movie with her.
He told The Sun newspaper: ''I always loved Helen. Yeah, if me and Helen could do a love scene. That sounds weird, doesn't it? I'm not a good actor and she's a very good actress so I don't think she'll want to do it.''
The 'Red' actress previously insisted she doesn't think she's particularly ''sexy''.
She said: ''I'm not sexy.
''If you see a painting you love, one that speaks to you, you can say, 'Oh my god, that painting is sexy.' That doesn't mean you want to f**k it.
''When [people say] I'm a sexual object, I'd argue - I'm so not that. It's just something that gets hung on your back and you can never quite get it off.''
