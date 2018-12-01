New York-born rap star 50 Cent says he ''wouldn't have a bad day'' if his estranged son Marquise Jackson was to be ''hit by a bus''.
The 43-year-old rap star - who has Marquise, 21, with his ex-girlfriend Shaniqua Tompkins - made the comment on an Instagram photo of Marquise posing alongside his long-time rival Kenneth 'Supreme' McGriff.
50 - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - responded to the image by typing: ''If both these little n****** got hit by a bus, I wouldn't have a bad day (sic)''
50's original comment prompted a backlash from people on social media, and the chart-topping rap star subsequently took to his Twitter account to defend himself.
50 - who also has a six-year-old son called Sire with Daphne Joy - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''I have zero ill will towards anyone living on this Earth. The people Shanquois son looks up to and associates with is a reflection of the negative energy he embraces towards me. I paid his mother $1,360,000 in support to afford him opportunities I never had. (sic)''
Marquise previously spoke out about his strained relationship with 50, accusing the rapper of not being ''around enough'' during his younger years.
He said: ''It completely went south when I was probably like ten or 11. He wasn't really around enough.''
And according to Marquise, their relationship has deteriorated even further since that time.
Marquise admitted: ''He's still alive but I can't tell you our last conversation or the last time we even had a dialogue.''
Marquise's mother famously sued 50 for $50 million amid claims they'd agreed he would take care of her financially for life. However, Shaniqua's case was dismissed in 2009.
