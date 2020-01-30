50 Cent has vowed to stop arguing with people anymore in the wake of Kobe Bryant's death.
The 'In Da Club' rapper took to social media to share his sadness at the death of the basketball legend and admits it has made him reevaluate life completely.
He wrote on Instagram: ''i feel like i have to achieve what i want in life now after this. i have to focus, i'm not arguing with anyone anymore i'll deal with it another way if there's a problem. (sic)''
It comes after 50 Cent shared his secret to throwing social media shade, insisting it is best to focus on ''the flaws'' of the target.
The 'Candy Shop' rapper said: ''It's usually, whatever, they kinda give you a lead, whatever they're upset about. You look at them and you kinda just look for the flaws of the person.''
And 50 feels some people were ''afraid of him'' at the beginning of his career but he has managed to ''gain respect from the public''.
He shared in 2017: ''I've gained respect from the public. But I think some people were afraid of me from the very beginning. The trophy would mean that maybe the kids would want to be 50 Cent.
''But kids bought 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' or it wouldn't have been so successful. But they didn't want to give trophies to it ... I mean, I could just play the first record. People love the material so much that it makes the time period. People tell me, 'Yo, you are my college years.' Those people don't move.''
