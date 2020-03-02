50 Cent has vowed to executive produce late rapper Pop Smoke's posthumous album.

The 'In Da Club' hitmaker is determined to finish the record and has even reached out to fellow rappers Drake and Roddy Ricch to get them involved.

Alongside two snaps of himself outside and inside his private jet, 50 - whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III - wrote on Instagram: ''i'm on the move listening to Pop smoke, i decided i'm gonna executive produce and finish his album for him.#abcforlife #starzgettheapp #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac (sic)''

And in a separate post he shared a picture of himself and Roddy, and added in the caption: ''Tell @roddyricch i'm looking for him, i need him on Pop album. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #abcforlife #starzgettheapp (sic)''

Roddy then responded with the shaking hand emoji and said: ''Say less.''

Curtis then followed up the post and this time tagged 'God's Plan' hitmaker Drake.

He wrote: ''see i got @roddyricch on deck, this s*** gonna be stupid @champagnepapi where you at *****, don't start acting light skinned on us. #abcforlife #starzgettheapp #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac (sic)''

Just days before his tragic passing at the age of 20, Pop had released the LP 'Meet the Woo 2'.

The 'Welcome to the Party' rapper died after he was shot dead on the morning of February 19 at around 4:30am at a property in Hollywood Hills, California, after two men broke into the house.

There was a gathering at the home and police confirmed two men wearing masks shot the star - whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson - multiple times before fleeing on foot.

The up-and-coming star was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in West Hollywood in an ambulance, but was pronounced dead when he arrived at the facility.

However, the investigation into his death has since ''hit a roadblock'', as witnesses have reportedly changed their stories or given a version of events that is ''provably untrue''.

A private memorial was held in Brooklyn days after Pop's death.

Meanwhile, a Paris nightclub paid tribute to the popular star with a hologram last week.

A digital likeness of the rapper appeared on stage at Yard Club and performed his hit song 'Dior'.

The venue posted on Instagram: ''During yesterday's #YARDWinterClub, we paid tribute to Pop Smoke, who died suddenly last week.

''It was important to us, important to you, important in short.''